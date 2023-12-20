Pressure mounts on Netanyahu to accept ceasefire in war against Hamas

The mistaken killing of three Israeli hostages by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) at the weekend has substantially increased pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept a ceasefire in the war against Hamas. The Biden administration is exerting maximum pressure to convince the Israeli government that the downsides of its prosecution of the war, particularly the shockingly high Palestinian civilian death toll, now outweigh the potential gains.

During a visit to Israel earlier this month, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Netanyahu and his cabinet they would have to end the offensive by the new year. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan visited Israel on the weekend to deliver the same message, emphasising that the US wanted to see results on its demands to Israel to avoid civilian casualties in Gaza. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin is currently on a trip to the Middle East, including a stopover in Israel to discuss the “eventual cessation of high-intensity ground operations and air strikes”





_TCglobal » / 🏆 4. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli Military Uncovers Alleged Hamas Command Center in Gaza HospitalThe Israeli military claims to have found an elaborate Hamas command and control center in Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital. While videos of weapons and tunnels have been released, the alleged center has not been unveiled yet. Israel hopes to use this discovery to gain international support for its war against Hamas.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Israeli government approves deal with Hamas to free hostagesIsrael's government has approved a Qatar-mediated deal with Hamas for a four-day ceasefire and the release of 50 women and children held in Gaza in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners. The release of hostages, including two daughters of Maayan Zin, is expected to happen in groups of 10 over four days.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Israeli Defense Minister announces resumption of fighting against HamasDefense Minister Yoav Gallant has stated that the Israeli military will resume fighting against Hamas for at least two more months once the temporary pause ends. He urged troops to prepare and get ready to continue during the ceasefire.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Israel and Hamas agree to four-day truce with hostage releaseIsrael and Hamas have agreed to a four-day truce that will involve the release of dozens of hostages taken by the Palestinian group. The truce offers a brief pause in military operations and the release of prisoners on both sides.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Israel Approves Temporary Ceasefire with Hamas to Release HostagesIsrael's cabinet has approved a temporary ceasefire with Hamas, allowing for the release of hostages held in Gaza. The ceasefire will last for four days, during which Israel will halt its military offensive while Hamas releases at least 50 hostages. The first hostages to be released are women and children.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Truce Reached for Hostage Exchange between Israel and HamasA temporary truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict has taken effect, setting the stage for the exchange of dozens of hostages held by militants in Gaza for Palestinians imprisoned in Israel. 9News

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »