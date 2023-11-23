President of Australian Human Rights Commission emphasizes the importance of empathy and dignity

‘By acknowledging and empathising with the pain of others, and by making dignity real for everyone by respecting each other, we keep true to our shared humanity,’ writes the president of the Australian Human Rights Commission, Rosalind Croucher. We cannot pick and choose how and to whom human rights are applied. Disrespect and racism has no place in our society. We are all “born free and equal in dignity and rights”.

This first article of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights sets out this simple aspiration for how we should interact and engage with each other as human beings. The declaration was adopted by the United Nations general assembly on 10 December 1948, which means in just a few weeks’ time we will commemorate the 75th anniversary of this truly inspiring testament to the best of humanity





