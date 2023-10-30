‘Premier batter’: Obvious Warner replacement emerges to answer Aussies’ big Test question

Joel Paris bags six for WA against SA | 00:37If run-scoring truly is the standout selection criteria, then Cameron Bancroft should walk back into the Test team when David Warner hangs up his baggy green in January.

The first time was after his suspension for taking a piece of sandpaper to the ball in South Africa in 2018, and the second time was as the fall guy for top-order issues during the 2019 Ashes when he scored 44 runs in four innings.Join Kayo now and start streaming instantly >

Through the opening three rounds of the Shield this summer, Bancroft has taken up where he left off, piling on 370 runs, with two hundreds, at an average of 92.Source: Getty Images It has created a gulf regardless, with Queenslander Matt Renshaw, who returned to the Test team as a middle-order batter with just a single innings and was also on standby in England, elevating his own chances with solid early-season returns. headtopics.com

“He’s doing all he possibly can do,” Voges said after a second-innings 100 from Bancroft in Adelaide last weekend guided his team to another Shield win.

