Premature babies evacuated from Gaza hospital amid fuel shortage

Thirty-one premature babies have been safely transferred from Gaza's main hospital to another in the south and are to be moved to Egypt. As Israeli forces fought Palestinian militants around the hospital, a fuel shortage shut down incubators and other equipment, and food, water, and medical supplies ran out. Head of the premature and neonatal care departments at al-Shifa hospital, Dr Nasser Bulbul, said some babies had already died because of conditions inside the hospital.

Eight premature babies previously died at al-Shifa for lack of electricity and medication crucial to care, Gaza's health ministry said. "Because the lack of medicine, the lack of electricity, the cut of electricity, the water is not sanitised and they were with gastritis, dehydration, with vomiting and diarrhoea," Bulbul said. "And some of them with sepsis, because they didn't receive any medications. And they were with hypothermia, because there were not in incubators, but in the cot and in the beds





