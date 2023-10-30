‘Preference whisperer’ told minor parties to keep voting rules if he won them a seat

Political parties elected with help from “preference whisperer” Glenn Druery were asked to vote against reforms to Victoria’s contentious group voting system in return for his support, a parliamentary inquiry has heard.

Under the current rules, Victorians voting for upper house MPs can number a single box above the line on their ballot, and the politicians who receive these votes nominate where the preferences from them will flow.

Burson and Russell sparked fresh calls for reform during the 2022 state election when they released a video to theshowing Druery approached them to be part of his “family”. This included seeking a commitment to pay $55,000 over time if elected, which could come through taking him on as an adviser or consultant.Russell, a former soldier, told the inquiry there had also been a requirement that they vote against changing the system, which Druery relied on, if reforms ever came before parliament. headtopics.com

Burson said the pair had also made a complaint to the Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission that included their video, but that this had later been referred to the Victorian Electoral Commission after it appeared it would not be investigated.

“I’d love to see that elections were based off debate, ideas and the back and forth that way, not to the rest of it,” Burson said.When contacted about the comments made at the inquiry, Druery said he had reached out to help the pair, and accused them of betraying him with “treachery and dishonesty” by recording him without his consent. headtopics.com

“Heston Russell and Chris Burson took us back to the bad old days when minor parties were fighting minor parties.”

Peter Dutton accused of trying to gain ‘political advantage’ over Israel-Hamas warOpposition leader says government ‘squibbed’ key United Nations vote, but trade minister says his comments are not ‘helpful at this time’ Read more ⮕

The Power of Political Lies: Why Do People Repeat Absurd Claims?An exploration of why seemingly rational individuals repeat outrageous political lies, drawing parallels to the Syrian dictatorship and the recent US election controversy. Read more ⮕

Liberal Party Proposes Boundary Redrawing, Forcing Independent MPs into Political BattleThe Liberal Party in New South Wales has proposed redrawing electoral boundaries, which would force independent MPs Zali Steggall and Kylea Tink into a political battle for survival. The party aims to combine Steggall's Warringah electorate with Tink's North Sydney seat, while also abolishing other seats and creating new ones. Read more ⮕

Liberal Party Proposes Boundary Redrawing, Forcing Independent MPs into Political BattleThe Liberal Party in New South Wales has proposed redrawing electoral boundaries, which would force independent MPs Zali Steggall and Kylea Tink into a political battle for survival. The party aims to combine Steggall's Warringah electorate with Tink's North Sydney seat, while also abolishing other seats and creating new ones. Read more ⮕

I fought house to house in Gaza ... I know force alone won’t bring peaceAn IDF veteran calls for a political solution that offers hope for both Israelis and Palestinians Read more ⮕

Julian Assange’s brother urges Anthony Albanese to ‘up the ante’ over Wikileaks founder’s casePrime minister pushed back on idea of US president personally stepping in, but Gabriel Shipton calls prosecution ‘entirely political’ Read more ⮕