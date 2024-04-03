Powerful Weather System Threatens East Coast of Australia

A powerful weather system is stirring over the east coast of Australia, with authorities warning of heavy downpours increasing flood risk, damaging wind gusts and erosive surf. Some parts of Southeast Queensland and eastern NSW could be hit by up to 300mm of heavy rainfall in the 48 hours from Friday to Saturday, with Sydney, the Blue Mountains and the Illawarra likely to receive these significant totals.

The worst of the weather will arrive on Friday, with areas from Brisbane down to the NSW South Coast forecast to get between 50 and 100mm of rainfall.Residents of the two states are being warned of increased flood risk as some catchments in Queensland and northern NSW are relatively wet.Thunderstorms are possible over the Northern Rivers ranges and damaging wind gusts of up to 100km/h could develop along the coastline.While powerful and erosive surf could bring waves of up to 5 metres on Saturday, with vulnerable areas like Collaroy Beach possibly in the firing lin

