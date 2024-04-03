Powerful Earthquake Strikes Taiwan, Japan Issues Tsunami Alert

A powerful earthquake struck off Taiwan on Wednesday, rocking the entire island and collapsing buildings. Japan issued a tsunami alert for the southern Japanese island group of Okinawa. The Japan Meteorological Agency forecast a tsunami of up to 3 metres after the very shallow quake hit. About half an hour later, it said the first wave of the tsunami was already believed to have arrived on the coasts of Miyako and Yaeyama islands. Taiwan’s earthquake monitoring agency gave the magnitude as 7.

2 while the US Geological Survey put it at 7.5. It hit 18 kilometres south-west of the eastern city of Hualien, Taiwan. The US Geological Survey reported a second tremor of magnitude 6.5 hit nearby – 11km north-east of city. Taiwanese television showed buildings in Hualien shaken off their foundations. The strong quake knocked out power in several parts of the city, according to a Reuters witness. The first quake came at 7.58am (10.58 AEDT) and could be felt in the capital Taipei

