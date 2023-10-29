Power Outage Leaves Thirsty Punters Unable to Buy Beer

We’ve just secured a table under the wide timber balcony of Tanswell’s Hotel, when we notice a strange quiet has settled around us. Beechworth’s Ford Street is muted and thick with heat; it’s a stinking hot summer’s evening in Victoria’s High Country, and most of its shopfronts have closed for the day. But from inside the pub we can hear the muffled sounds of a commotion.

The thirst started when our shaded route along the King River spat us out onto an open, searingly hot road; it really set in when we discovered that our only refuel stop for the day, the Everton General Store, had closed just 30 minutes before our arrival. Pushing on with nothing but the (now hot) water in our drink bottles, we were forced to confront the last leg of the day – an uphill slog on theSo it was red-faced and sweating that we arrived at Tanswells, in desperate need of refreshment.

The pub turns out to be a top respite for a cyclist – it’s in the centre of town, the beer garden downstairs is lively, and Bridge Road Brewers is just next door. So it’s an easy decision to reserve one of the pub’s no-frills upstairs rooms for a bit of R&R. headtopics.com

The plan, therefore, was to leave Sydney, with bikes in tow, on the overnight NSW TrainLink into Melbourne, catch the V-line north to Tallarook, then cycle up to Canberra via Beechworth and Tumut, from where we would jump on a Greyhound bus for the last leg home. All up, around 700 kilometres of cycling.

The real beauty of following the route is not having to contend with cars, although we regularly share it with blooms of butterflies, and, at different points, stop to give way to an echidna, a wombat and a fast-moving snake. Stops at Yea, Merton and Bonnie Doon allow opportunities for much-needed bottles of Gatorade, packets of chips and icy poles.Rail trails won’t get you all the way to Canberra though, and connecting from one to another requires some tough on- and off-road riding. headtopics.com

