Potential Candidates to Replace Eddie Jones as Wallabies Coach

In the film industry, most sequels struggle to replicate the success of the original and such was the case with Eddie Jones and the Wallabies.

Jones’s first iteration as Wallabies coach from 2001 until 2005 included a World Cup final appearance in 2003 and the ability to compete with the best teams in the world. That was then, and this is now. Jones’s second disastrous tenure as Wallabies coach has ended after just 10 months. It is now time to see who is likely to take over coaching duties at the Wallabies.Rugby Australia has entered stormy seas and may well look to the steady hand of an experienced and proven Australian coach at the wheel.McKellar is only six months into a three-year deal at English giants Leicester Tigers, but could be tempted home to take up the reigns of the Wallabies.

He spent five years in charge of the Brumbies and two years as Dave Rennie’s assistant at the Wallabies. He has a strong relationship with many of the Wallabies squad and may find this opportunity too good to turn down.Another obvious choice to take over from Jones. Larkham was a decorated player for the Wallabies and has in-depth knowledge of Australian rugby courtesy of two stints as Brumbies head coach from 2014 to 2017 and now. headtopics.com

After the messy ending of Cheika’s reign as Wallabies coach in 2019, some forget his brilliance in his first year in 2015, winning World Rugby coach of the year and leading Australia to a World Cup final.Cheika is credited in Ireland for turning Leinster into one of European rugby’s giants and is one of the game’s most innovative thinkers. This proud Australian could be the perfect short-term jump lead for a stuttering Wallabies’ engine.

