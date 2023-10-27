Postecoglou’s Tottenham go five points clear at top of EPL in best start to a season in 60 years

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham have opened a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace as their unbeaten start to the season continued on Friday (Saturday AEDT).

Spurs captain Son Heung-min then tapped in his eighth league goal of the season after 66 minutes to effectively seal the points and the visitors were in cruise control until Jordan Ayew struck in stoppage time for Palace.

Tottenham’s eighth win from 10 games put them on 26 points – their best start to a top-flight season since 1960-61. They are five points clear of champions Manchester City, who visit Manchester United on Sunday, and Arsenal, who welcome bottom side Sheffield United on Saturday. headtopics.com

It is the biggest lead they have held at the top since the final day of the season in 1961 when they last won the title.“Every week is a different challenge,” Postecoglou said. “The key for us was to be disciplined, focused and persistent in our play, and we did that.

Despite plenty of slick possession the visitors had failed to really trouble goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in the first half, while Palace had early efforts by Ayew and Odsonne Edouard saved by Tottenham’s Guglielmo Vicario. headtopics.com

