REA Group Executive Manager Cameron Kusher says another interest rate hike from the RBA won’t"dramatically” change what is being seen in the housing market at the moment.

Mr Kusher said he believes RBA Governor Michele Bullock will increase interest rates next month by 25 basis points. “I think because we’ve had four months now where interest rates have been unchanged, I think there’s been a pretty clear signal there that interest rates are close to their peak,” Mr Kusher told Sky News Australia.

“The only thing it might do is actually make it a little bit harder for some people who have mortgages and maybe that might even encourage a little bit more stock to come to the market. “But overall, I don’t think another 25 basis point increase in interest rates dramatically changes what we’re seeing in the market at the moment.” headtopics.com

