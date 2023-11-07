Portugal's Prime Minister Resigns Amid Corruption Investigation

Portugal’s socialist prime minister, António Costa, has resigned hours after prosecutors examining alleged corruption involving lithium and “green” hydrogen deals announced that he was under investigation and police searched dozens of addresses, including his official residence and the environment and infrastructure ministries.
Speaking on Tuesday afternoon following two emergency meetings with Portugal’s president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Costa said he had submitted his resignation, adding he had a “clear conscience” and “complete trust in justice” and how it worked. “The duties of prime minister are not compatible with any suspicion of my integrity,” he told a press conference. “In these circumstances, I have presented my resignation to the president of the republic.”held in January 2022, said he had stepped down despite having been “completely willing to dedicate myself with all my energy to fulfilling the mandate until the end of this legislature”. He also said he would not be running in any forthcoming elections. His announcement came after the Portuguese press reported that at least five people had been detained, including Costa’s chief of staff, Vítor Escária, and Costa’s friend, the business consultant Diogo Lacerda Machad
Australia Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more »
Source: GuardianAus | Read more »
Source: GuardianAus | Read more »
Source: SBSNews | Read more »
Source: abcnews | Read more »
Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more »