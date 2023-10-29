Port Hedland's West End: From Glamour Spot to Ghost Town

The dusty streets are quiet in the West End of Port Hedland, houses are vacant, and gardens have shrivelled up in the heat.

"The West End used to be like the Dalkeith of Hedland … for a number of years the West End was the address to live in," real estate agent Morag Lowe said. The Port Hedland Voluntary Buyback Scheme was a response to the 2018 Port Hedland Dust Management Taskforce Report, and allows the WA government to buy residential properties in the shadow of one of the world's largest bulk export ports.

While they said they got a fair price, the sale was still a sore point and the pair had since left town."That was our home, it was our castle, we put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into that place. Those who own property in the port-side suburb say the sale of houses through the scheme has changed the feel of the area."You can definitely tell the ones that have been sold to the buyback, the retics been turned off, and everything's dead," he said.Buyback offers were initially based on 2019 property prices together with indexation and a 35 per cent premium. headtopics.com

"They all seem to think we're after a lot of money for our houses but, at the end of the day, we just want our money back for what it cost us to put that there.The port that swallowed a town The West End will be redeveloped into an area for commercial, leisure, tourism, educational, and port activities.

"Port Hedland is turning 128 this year … all this history of the pioneering of this area will get lost.""I want to live there as long as possible because it's my own," she said.

Albanese is ‘giving the nod’ to China’s Pacific expansion with inexplicable Port of Darwin moveTo this day, the single biggest attack ever mounted by a foreign power in Australia is the Battle of Darwin, 19 February 1942. Read more ⮕

Police investigation underway after body found in Sydney’s westA police investigation is underway in Sydney's west after the body of a 44-year-old man was discovered on Friday night. Read more ⮕

‘World of hurt’: Donald Trump’s legal antics will not ‘end well’ for himDonald Trump is in a “world of hurt” regarding his civil fraud trial among a litany of other legal battles the former US president is staring down, says Howard University Assistant Professor Dr Niambi Carter. This comes as Donald Trump was handed a $US10,000 fine for breaching a gag order in a business-fraud lawsuit. Read more ⮕

Sydney’s west will be home to the $2b Nepean business parkHigh demand and low supply are the forces behind two large industrial property developments in Sydney’s west that will cater to a wide range of users. Read more ⮕

Major traffic delays expected after large fire destroys ﻿warehouse in Sydney's westMost of the building is damaged, along with ﻿caravans, trucks and cars. Read more ⮕

‘End game’ trade deal with EU collapses as both sides walk awayA last-ditch attempt to secure a free trade agreement with the European Union has fallen apart before formal negotiations could start on Monday. Read more ⮕