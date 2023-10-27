Port forward gets AFL lifeline at third club with bold move back to Victoria

Port Adelaide forward Orazio Fantasia is heading back to Victoria after reportedly signing a two-year deal at Carlton.

Seven News journalist Mitch Cleary revealed Fantasia will reunite with his former Power assistant coach in Michael Voss as he attempts to kickstart his stalled AFL career.VIEW ALL SCORES “The Blues see significant upside for a small forward who has just turned 28 and once kicked 39 goals in a season at Essendon.It’s a surprising turn for Fantasia who was reportedly offered a one-year deal to stay at the Power before heGinnivan all smiles in new colours | 01:02But he managed just 19 games in his three seasons for the Power – after the club coughed up pick 29 and a future third round selection for him back in 2020.

But unfortunately for both the Power and Fantasia, injury has restricted him to just four games in the past two years.That leaves just ruck duo Scott Lycett and Sam Hayes as the only players on the Power’s list without a deal for 2024. headtopics.com

Lycett is reportedly weighing up retirement after the Power turned to Ivan Soldo and Jordon Sweet this trade period to shore up their ruck stocks. “He has had a few medicals over the last 10 days and he is fully fit and ready to go, but it’s just been a tiring year for him,” Lycett’s manager Colin Young said on“So he’s going to have a few days to think about whether he will take a few offers up next week or he will retire.”

