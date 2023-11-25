Populist Bogeyman Geert Wilders' Election Victory Sends Chills Through Europe

Populist bogeyman and women are jubilant about Geert Wilders' stunning election victory in the Netherlands, a reaction that has sent chills through the political mainstream throughout Europe. Geert Wilders, Dutch right-wing politician and leader of the Party for Freedom (PVV), checks his phone during negotiations to form a coalition.

'The winds of change are here,' said Viktor Orban, the nationalist Hungarian prime minister, who over the past 13 years has clashed repeatedly with the European Union over democratic rights. In France, Marine Le Pen, the leader of the right-wing National Rally and Wilders' closest ally during his long wilderness years, was lavish with her best wishes. 'I am optimistic: it is possible to change the EU into a Union of European Nations,' she said. 'We have the chance to change the majority in the European Parliament.' Far-right Flemish independence leader Tom Van Grieken, who hopes for a similar election breakthrough in Belgium, was quick to conclude: 'Parties like ours are on their way in the whole of Europe.





