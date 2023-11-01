Popular dog food recalled over mould fear

Dry salmon and sardine products and dry duck and turkey meals were among the contaminated items containing mould.The Melbourne-based company stated it was doing everything it could to ensure the issue was being resolved.

“We want to assure you that we take this matter very seriously and are committed to resolving it,” the warning stated. “While this issue has only affected a small number of bags and products from some of our recent production, we believe in taking precautions for the health and safety of your furry friends.”

The company urged customers to “carefully inspect” the products they’d purchased to see if it matched one of the best-before dates listed below. “It’s important to note that if these products have been stored in a cool, dry environment, the likelihood of any issue is minimal,” the company stated.

Meals for Mutts customers are being urged to check the best-before date on some products. Picture: Supplied“If you come across any signs of mould in your product or if you prefer not to continue feeding your current bag of dry food, we kindly ask you to discontinue use and take the product back to the place of purchase.

"As a further safety precaution, we are actively collaborating with our retail partners to ensure that any affected bags are removed from sale. "This collaborative effort underscores our commitment to providing the highest quality dry dog food in Australia."

