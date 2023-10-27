Popular Bunnings product recalled

Thermofilm Heatstrip heaters have been found to have been sold with remotes that do not adequately secure button batteries, meaning they are accessible to young children.

The heaters can cost up to $850 and were sold at more than 600 stores across Australia including Bunnings, Costco, AWM Electrical and TLE Electric.Numerous models of the outdoor heaters were sold with the problematic remote.“There is a risk of choking, severe internal burn injuries or death to young children if they gain access to the button/coin batteries and swallow or place them inside their body,” Product Safety Australia said in a statement.

For more information, consumers should contact Thermofilm by phone on 1300 014 389 or via email at product.recalls@thermofilm.com.au

