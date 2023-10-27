Popular Aussie beach could close for months

As part of the Mooloolaba Foreshore Revitalisation project the existing ageing vertical seawall at Mooloolaba beach is set to be replaced with a seawall of wide concrete terraced steps.

According to Sunshine Coast Council, the seawall, built in the 1960s would not adequately protect the parklands, paths, roads and underground services (such as power, telecommunications and water supply) from climate change impacts in years to come.

The Federal Government, through the National Emergency Management Agency Disaster Ready Fund, is contributing $7.95 million toward replacing the seawall.But locals are concerned their beautiful beach – a tourism drawcard – could be closed for months to complete works on the new 290 metre seawall. headtopics.com

The Beach Matters Community group, which opposes the seawall in its current design and wants more community consultation, understands closures could last up to 18 months, which would have a “massive economic impact to local traders, accommodation, hotels, events and tourism”.President of the group Rach Bermingham said they wanted council to detail how the beach, businesses and community would be affected during the seawall’s construction, and how affected businesses will be supported.

“We know from talking to other areas that have had their beach car parks closed and seawalls put in that they have experienced a 30 per cent drop in revenue,” she told news.com.au. “A frightening thought for some businesses who have already ordered for next year without any knowledge their trade wouldn’t be as high as it was this year because of this.” headtopics.com

She said they were told in a recent meeting with council project managers that the expected duration for construction would be about 18 months.“Why do people go on holidays? For the beach, for shopping and for dining. They’re the three things that will be affected by what they propose here,” he told 7 News.The council’s website states early works are anticipated to start next year, but the length of construction and any associated beach closures or restrictions have not been confirmed.

