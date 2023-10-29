Popular Airbnb trick could lead to eviction

I live in a rental and I’m going away for three weeks over Christmas. My rent is $600 a week but it says in my contract that I can’t sub-let, which means putting $1800 down the drain while I’m away. Plus, rents in my area skyrocket over the Christmas period so I could probably run a profit if I put it on Airbnb. What can my landlord do if I sub-let my place? –, otherwise your landlord can end the rental agreement and ask anyone living at the property to leave within 14 days.

As your name is on the lease agreement you must ask for written permission from your landlord or property manager to sub-let it. We would recommend you do this in writing, setting out your reasons for the request.

As your name is on the lease agreement you must ask for written permission from your landlord or property manager to sub-let it. Picture: iStockor property manager must give you permission to sub-let, unless there is a good reason not to. They are not able to refuse permission on the basis of a person’s race, sex, disability or gender identity. headtopics.com

Before you lodge your application with VCAT, it’s best to try and negotiate a suitable outcome with your landlord. If they are notyou to sub-let the property, then perhaps they may consider reducing the rent over that period (though they are not obligated to).

If you sub-let your rental without your landlord’s approval they can end the rental agreement and ask anyone living at the property to leave within 14 days. Picture: iStock Once you lodge the application with VCAT, it’s important to know that this is a legal process. You will be required to send any documents to your landlord and present your case to VCAT. headtopics.com

You will need to know your landlord’s phone number, and preferably also their email address to include in the application so VCAT can contact them. It must be your landlord’s details rather than the real estate agent.You will have to pay a fee when submitting your application to VCAT (around $70).

