Pope says to attend COP28 climate conference in Dubai

The 86-year-old has made the environment one of the main themes of his papacy since being elected pope by cardinals in 2013. The new papal text,"Laudate Deum" (Praise to God), was a follow-up to the 2015 encyclical"Laudato Si" ("Praise Be To You").

With that document, he placed himself -- and the Church -- firmly behind the science on blaming human behaviour for climate change. But he said the Dubai talks"can represent a change of direction", if participants make binding agreements on moving from fossil fuels to clean energy sources such as wind and solar.

The appointment of Jaber -- who is head of Emirati energy giant ADNOC -- has drawn criticism from environmentalists, who denounce the role of the hydrocarbon sector in global warming. "To say that there is nothing to hope for would be suicidal, for it would mean exposing all humanity, especially the poorest, to the worst impacts of climate change," wrote Francis.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABCNEWS: United Nations COP28 climate summit reworks website following greenwashing allegations over 'low carbon' toggleThe COP28 summit reworks its website after a 'low carbon' toggle is found to have little impact on its energy usage.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: In 2023 we’ve seen climate destruction in real time, yet rich countries are poised to do little at Cop28As another big climate conference looms and global ‘loss and damage’ takes hold, we must keep pressure on the biggest emitters, write Farhana Sultana and the late Saleemul Huq

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Michelangelo’s secret sketches under church in Florence open to publicArtist spent months in a chamber below the Medici Chapels to evade Pope Clement VII’s death sentence

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Fury unleashes after boxing controversyTyson Fury stuck up his middle finger after arriving back in the UK following his win over Francis Ngannou.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: United Nations COP28 climate summit reworks website following greenwashing allegations over 'low carbon' toggleThe COP28 summit reworks its website after a 'low carbon' toggle is found to have little impact on its energy usage.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕