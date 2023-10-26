Poms’ ‘lame excuse’ blasted... and why there were ‘alarm bells’ before World Cup: UK View

England lose 4-32 in early collapse! | 00:48This year’s World Cup campaign already looks like a lost cause for England, with the defending champions on the brink of an early exit afterThe defeat, which was England’s fourth of the tournament, sees them anchored to ninth spot in the standings with tough games against India and Australia on the horizon.

“We have to cop that and pick out what’s important in that, make sure we put it in a really constructive way and get better.” “So the best way to try and overcome that would have been for our squad of players to get to India early and play four or five warm-up matches. What did England do?

“The bilateral 50-over cricket we’re playing in the build-up to a World Cup, there has to be a period of time where that takes precedence. Yes, we’ve had the Ashes and Covid, there’s no easy way out of this,” he said. headtopics.com

“In the 2015 World Cup, which I played in, we didn’t play the right style of cricket, but we didn’t chop and change our line-up. England don’t seem to have known their best XI.” “If you have watched Sam Curran in the last IPL, his form has dipped. Two years ago he was on the up, sold in the IPL auction for huge money and played fabulously. But now his control has deserted him and when he tries his variations they are on the wrong line or wrong length and very hittable. Keeping it simple and going back to basics would help. In the early matches England had 20 overs from those two that were very poor.

“It’s easy to be wise after the event and say ‘it’s an old side, we should have picked Phil Salt or Will Jacks or Ben Duckett.’ But I would not have swapped any of the players England brought here for anyone else,” Hussain wrote. headtopics.com

But that doesn’t mean that we can’t stop to celebrate and remember what this England team once was, according to the English cricket great.“That doesn’t take anything away from what this England side have achieved. We can be all doom and gloom and say ‘get rid of the lot of them’ but they have given us six or seven years of absolutely brilliant white-ball cricket,” Hussain wrote.

