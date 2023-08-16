Pollution Crisis: Raw Sewage Released into UK Waters

Affectionately known as "Aggie", the charming hamlet of St Agnes in Cornwall is a picture postcard of the best of Britain. Between sandstone facades and lime-washed homes, narrow lanes wind down to a cove of painted rowboats and water as blue as the Aegean. Last November, however, Trevaunance Cove turned brown with sewage. Lifeguards described the stench as "unbearable".

The utility company responsible — South West Water — said heavy rains forced it to release the sewage and storm runoff to avoid the local filtration system becoming overwhelmed. But the pollution event was no one-off. Two months prior, discharge alerts were in place at more than 100 beaches around the country, and in 2021, there were more than 370,000 such releases of raw sewage by water utilities across the United Kingdom. That year, another company, Southern Water, was fined a record £90 million for dumping 21 billion litres of untreated sewage into protected marine areas off the southern coast of England.

