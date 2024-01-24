Political Promises and Tax Cuts

JOHN HOWARD: There is no way that GST will ever be part of our policy.LAURA TINGLE: Tax promises and breaking them are things that the voters and the media most remember about politicians and governments. That's one reason why governments like to spread them out over many years - it tends to trap their opponents, as the Morrison government did in 2019 with a three-stage tax plan.

JIM CHALMERS (July 2019): We won't oppose the full package if it comes to the Senate unamended, because our highest priority is to make sure that Australians do receive that tax cut next week. LAURA TINGLE: Labor ultimately pledged at the 2022 election to keep the Stage 3 tax cuts and, ever since, the Prime Minister has insisted that he wasn't going to break his promise. ANTHONY ALBANESE (June 2022): Well, they are legislated, and one of the things that people have a right to believe is that when a politician makes a commitment before an election, they keep it and I intend to do just tha





