Police save man's life by kicking in his door during Sydney house fire

The fire broke out at 4.15am today in the bedroom of a home in Fairfield East, trapping the ﻿man inside the townhouse on Mitchell Street. (FRNSW)9News understands the officers suffered from smoke inhalation, but are stable after being released from hospital.Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) extinguished the flames in 40 minutes, preventing it from spreading to other buildings, while residents evacuated from surrounding townhouses.

﻿"The officers acted quickly to remove this man from danger, freeing him before the fire had a chance to push out from the room of origin to where he was located," FRNSW Superintendent Adam Dewberry said.The cause of the fire is still unknown. ﻿Investigations are underway.

