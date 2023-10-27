Police raid ‘drug safe house’ holding $42 million in illicit substances

NSW Police Strike Force Mactier ventured to Pyrmont at 10:10am on Friday where they conducted a search warrant on a “drug safe house” filled with illegal substances.

Officers at the home found seven suitcases containing 61kg of cocaine blocks, 29kg of Ketamine, and 27kg of MDMA pills.NSW Police arrested two men in a"drug safe house" holding $42 million in illicit substances. Picture: Stock

At the Pyrmont address police arrested a 24-year-old and a 31-year-old man and they were taken to Sydney City Police Station. When they arrived at the station the pair were charged with three counts of supplying prohibited drugs in a large commercial quantity.The enormous quantity of drugs seized by police are set to undergo forensic examination. headtopics.com

Detective Superintendent Peter Faux said the bust should discourage the public from engaging in illegal drug activities. “Our capabilities working with agencies like the NSW Crime Commission mean we can relentlessly pursue anyone involved in putting drugs on our streets,” Det Supt Faux said.

The raid comes a week after police arrested three men when 100 kg of pseudoephedrine was found along with $200,000 in cash, scales, a money counter and luxury jewellery across multiple locations in Sydney. headtopics.com

Police searched a Homebush storage unit and five properties in Lakemba, Roselands, Wiley Park and Jordan Springs last Friday. Officers believe the three men are involved in a drug syndicate and found the trio inside the storage unit in Homebush.

Read more:

SkyNewsAust »