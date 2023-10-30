Police Program Targeting Indigenous Youth Criticized for Intrusive Tactics

An intensive police program that overwhelmingly targets young Indigenous people and overuses intrusive tactics will no longer apply to juveniles, following a scathing audit. The Suspect Target Management Plan (STMP) is a New South Wales Police Force initiative designed to reduce crime among "high risk" individuals. It has been in operation since February 2002.

While police recorded mention of the boy's brain injury and how it made him forgetful, it took another 10 months to make recommendations that impairment be taken into account. "(This case) shows that police did not modify their interactions with this young person, even with knowledge of his complex needs," the report said.

