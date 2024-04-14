Police Officer Shoots Attacker at Shopping Centre

Inspector Amy Scott entered the shopping centre alone on Saturday afternoon after reports of the attack.She confronted him, and witnesses have said Cauchi "dived" at her, at which point she shot him.Scott was nearby, performing routine checks, when the attack at Westfield began to unfold. "She was exhausted and she was spending time with her family yesterday and today," Catley told Today.Catley praised Scott as a "professional".

"And she said to me that all of her training just clicked in and she did what she knew she had to do."They have closed the crime scene at Westpoint Bondi and returned it to Scentre Group, who will decide when it re-opens."Westfield here in Bondi is iconic, and I will absolutely understand people's trepidation," she said.

