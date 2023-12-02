Police Officer's Identity Suppressed for 40 Years After Drunk Driving Incident

The identity of a top-ranking police officer accused of crashing his car in Sydney while drunk will remain suppressed for 40 years after a court agreed to an unprecedented secrecy push by NSW Police. The public can’t be told the detective inspector’s name, identity, details of his close ties to the top echelons of the force – or even the reason for the secrecy – only that it is to “protect the safety” of somebody else.

Detective inspector AB allegedly crashed a police vehicle in NorthConnex in May. His charges in November set off a frantic bid by police to keep his name secret.revealed police had charged a senior officer, almost six months after he allegedly downed 20 drinks at a work party in The Rocks, drink-driving until he crashed his car in the NorthConnex tunnel.He was charged with high-range drink-driving and driving under the influence one day before the six-month time limit on driving charges that would have seen him walk fre





