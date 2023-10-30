Police Officer Denies Writing Witness Statement in Murder Investigation

A police officer has rejected claims he wrote parts of a key murder witness's statement while investigating the shooting death of a Newcastle grandmother.Alleged getaway driver Stephen Garland has pleaded not guilty to murder or to being an accessoryStephen John Garland, 65, has pleaded not guilty to murder and being an accessory after the fact to murder over the death of Stacey Klimovitch.

Crown prosecutor Brett Hatfield SC told the court Mr Garland was the getaway driver and told jurors Mr Garland was accused of being part of a joint criminal enterprise.Defence claims In court on Monday, Mr Hughes took Detective Senior Constable Tim Murphy through a witness statement made by a woman who cannot be named for legal reasons.

The woman's statement also said, "I can't remember what type of gun it was, it wasn't a handgun, but a rifle is ringing the bell"."I suggest that part was not said by her at all and that was inserted by you in the statement. headtopics.com

