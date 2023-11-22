Police involvement in mental health responses can escalate distress, says research

Police should not be involved in responses to mental health because they can escalate the situation and mental distress, according to new research for the first time led by Australians with lived experience. The report comes as reform could be on the horizon in some states.

The project was conceived by academics with a lived experience of police apprehension in a mental health crisis, with findings based on interviews over a 10-month period in 2021-2022 with 20 participants with experience of mental health-related police intervention in Australia





