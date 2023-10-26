Police find hundreds of illegal weapons in raids on Melbourne collectables stores

Police have raided two collectables shops and seized more than 400 illegal weapons as part of an investigation into youth gangs in Melbourne's south-east.

The Dandenong Youth Gang Team raided the two stores, in Narre Warren and Boronia, on Wednesday and also searched a factory in Dandenong South. They found weapons including imitation handguns, butterfly knives, axes, miniature samurai swords, daggers, flick knives and knuckle dusters.

Police also found 111 cartons of illegal cigarettes as well as methylamphetamine, cannabis and prescription medication.Police arrested a 52-year-old Cranbourne North man at the Narre Warren store. He was released but is expected to be charged with offences including selling, possessing and buying prohibited weapons. headtopics.com

A 34-year-old man from Narre Warren North was also arrested but was released pending further enquiries.Senior Sergeant Josh Milligan said anyone found guilty of carrying or using a prohibited weapon could face a $46,000 fine or two years in prison.

"We know the harm that illegal weapons can cause in our community, especially when they're in the hands of young people," he said. "There is no place in our community for adults who prey on, or take advantage of, local youth, by equipping them with weapons that will ultimately lead to further crime."Victoria Police said the operation has led to 440 gang members being arrested a combined 1,630 times over the past year. headtopics.com

The cyclone that just hit Vanuatu was the earliest Southern Hemisphere category 5 ever recorded. Here's whyBruce Lehrmann named as man accused of rape in ToowoombaWhy isn't the Israeli army invading Gaza? One of the major reasons is QatarWhere to now for Indigenous rights? US, Canada and NZ may hold the answer

Read more:

abcnews »

Inflation rebound increases the risk of a Melbourne Cup Day interest rate riseConsumer prices rose 1.2 per cent in the September quarter, slightly above economist forecasts and increasing the risks of another Reserve Bank interest rate rise. Read more ⮕

Umpire howler: Melbourne Stars lose amid stumping controversyCricket Australia’s inconsistent implementation of technology in the WBBL has been put in the spotlight after a bizarre stumping in the Melbourne Stars’ final-over loss to Adelaide. Read more ⮕

Man detained over brazen daylight cafe shooting of Melbourne gangland figureA 22-year-old man in New South Wales has been arrested by heavily armed officers in relation to the gangland shooting of an underworld figure in another state. Read more ⮕

Man arrested in Sydney over daylight shooting of Melbourne gangland figure Gavin PrestonPolice from Victoria and NSW raided residential properties in Bradbury, Yagoona and Campbelltown on Wednesday morning, before arresting a 22-year-old man Read more ⮕

Sad subplot as Simon Goodwin’s family ‘dragged into’ Melbourne’s lingering off-field AFL drama7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Umpire howler: Melbourne Stars lose amid stumping controversyCricket Australia’s inconsistent implementation of technology in the WBBL has been put in the spotlight after a bizarre stumping in the Melbourne Stars’ final-over loss to Adelaide. Read more ⮕