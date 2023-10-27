Police charge man after alleged indecent behaviour, assault involving Riverland girls

A 55-year-old man is alleged to have indecently assaulted and been grossly indecent towards a number of teenage femalesMagistrate Melanie Burton refused the man's application for bailone count of indecent behaviour and one count of assault against a 15-year-old girl in Berri, and three counts of gross indecency in front of three girls aged 12 to 13 in Loxton.

The prosecutor said a 13-year-old girl said she saw an SUV type vehicle with a man in the passenger seat with his penis exposed and masturbating. The prosecutor said the vehicle's number plates were covered, and a witness took a photo of the vehicle with white paper covering the number plates.

Defence for the accused said there were no witnesses to the alleged incidents other than complainants, and a person who observed someone getting into a vehicle. The prosecutor said the 55-year-old man was arrested and taken to the Berri police station, where he told police he did not recall an interaction with a 15-year-old in Berri. headtopics.com

The prosecutor said potentially more serious offending was intended, particularly given the man allegedly chased at least one of the girls, and she had to flee into a school. "One would expect that travelling around Australia, including around rural regions and the Northern Territory, that you would have items such like cable ties, that is extremely common and quite normal," the lawyer said.

Defence for the accused said the man had been on a family holiday with his wife and two children, but they had left Australia before Wednesday.The matter is next due for mention in the Adelaide Magistrates Court in March next year. headtopics.com

