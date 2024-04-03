Police car rammed in Melbourne vehicle pursuit, five teenagers arrested

A police car has been rammed in a vehicle pursuit through Melbourne early today that resulted in the arrest of five teenagers. They were allegedly travelling in a stolen Nissan Pathfinder SUV that was immobilised by police using spike sticks on Canterbury Road in the inner-city suburb of Parkville about 12.40am. Officers, with the help of an Air Wing aircraft, had pursued the youths through suburbs including Carlton, Blackburn and the CBD.

Two, 15 year olds, and three others aged 16, 17 and 18 were arrested and are helping police with inquiries. One of them required medical treatment for an injury. Anyone with information, CCTV/dash cam footage or who witnessed the incident should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. The arrests came as police launched Operation Trinity, a major police night-time deployment aimed at preventing burglaries and car thefts

