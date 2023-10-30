Police believe 'truly distressing' puppy killing in Melbourne's west was targeted attack

Police want anyone who may have been in the Lalor area on AFL grand final day to contact investigators with any information.Detectives investigating the death of a puppy in a Melbourne backyard believe the "deeply concerning and disturbing" incident was a targeted attack.

The 40-year-old described being with his 15-year-old son as they realised the young American staffy was dead.Martin said two other dogs belonging to the family — 17-month-old staffy Bella and three-month old Diesel — would have witnessed the violence.Detectives believe the unknown person got into the backyard between 9:30am and 10:30pm on September 30.

"Boss suffered significant head trauma and died as a result of those injuries," Detective Senior Constable Matt McKenzie said. "Not only is it a deeply personal offending, targeted towards the victim, it's also deeply concerning and disturbing to police." headtopics.com

"Police believed this incident is targeted towards the victim and his family," Senior Constable McKenzie said.Martin said at only 11 weeks old, Boss was a "very affectionate" puppy who would have greeted any stranger in the backyard and wanted to play.

"It's concerning, and I've actually put up eight cameras around the house now. So there's no inch of the house that's uncovered, which is more for my son's peace of mind," he said. Senior Constable McKenzie said he believed there was someone in the community who knew who was responsible for Boss's death. headtopics.com

"And just think about if they remember any suspicious behaviours, persons or vehicles on Station Street in and around the Lalor train station."

