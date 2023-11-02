Police arrest Erin Patterson over Leongatha suspected mushroom poisoning deaths

Police investigating three suspected mushroom poisoning deaths in Victoria have arrested Leongatha woman Erin Patterson.Police have also searched her home using Australian Federal Police technology detector dogs, which search for items such as USBs and SIM cards.
Gail and Don Patterson, the parents of Erin Patterson's ex-husband, died in hospital on August 4 and 5.Gail Patterson's sister, Heather Wilkinson, also died after the lunch and her husband Ian Wilkinson was critically ill but recovered.In a written statement sent to police in August, Ms Patterson said she bought fungi for the lunch at a supermarket and an Asian grocery store, and was herself hospitalised after eating the lunch.
