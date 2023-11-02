Police arrest Erin Patterson over Leongatha suspected mushroom poisoning deaths

Police investigating three suspected mushroom poisoning deaths in Victoria have arrested Leongatha woman Erin Patterson.Police have also searched her home using Australian Federal Police technology detector dogs, which search for items such as USBs and SIM cards.

Gail and Don Patterson, the parents of Erin Patterson's ex-husband, died in hospital on August 4 and 5.Gail Patterson's sister, Heather Wilkinson, also died after the lunch and her husband Ian Wilkinson was critically ill but recovered.In a written statement sent to police in August, Ms Patterson said she bought fungi for the lunch at a supermarket and an Asian grocery store, and was herself hospitalised after eating the lunch.

Sewing needles, dishwashing liquid and kids on the floor: The unthinkable horrors of Gaza's hospitalsFrom anxiety to loneliness, here are five tips to help improve teen wellbeing'It is a massacre': Hamas says back-to-back strikes on Gaza refugee camp killed 195 people with 120 still missingShould we still be using RATs to test for COVID-19? Yes, but choose wiselyThe Matildas are through to the final stage of Olympic qualifying and they're on a collision course with Taylor...

Sewing needles, dishwashing liquid and kids on the floor: The unthinkable horrors of Gaza's hospitalsFrom anxiety to loneliness, here are five tips to help improve teen wellbeing The Matildas are through to the final stage of Olympic qualifying and they're on a collision course with Taylor Swift

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABCNEWS: Police arrest Erin Patterson over Leongatha suspected mushroom poisoning deathsVictoria Police arrest Erin Patterson over the deaths of three people who died from suspected mushroom poisoning after a lunch at her home in July.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: Erin Patterson arrested after mushroom lunch killed three in Leongatha7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Erin Patterson arrested by Victorian police over suspected mushroom poisoning deathsPatterson, who has denied any wrongdoing, is being questioned by police over the 29 July family lunch in the rural Australian town of Leongatha

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

THEAGE: Mushroom cook Erin Patterson arrested over fatal lunchThe woman at the centre of the investigation into the poisonous mushroom meal that resulted in the death of three people, has been taken to Wonthaggi police station for questioning.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕

SMH: Mushroom cook Erin Patterson arrested over fatal lunchThe woman at the centre of the investigation into the poisonous mushroom meal that resulted in the death of three people, has been taken to Wonthaggi police station for questioning.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Mushroom cook Erin Patterson arrestedErin Patterson, the woman at the centre of an alleged deadly mushroom poisoning scandal that killed three people in eastern Victoria, has been arrested.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕