Police appeal over 'brazen' theft of $400,000 Ford Mustang from Melbourne car dealer

Police are today appealing for information following the theft of a rare Ford Mustang valued at about $400,000 from south-east Melbourne earlier this month.It was stolen on ﻿Wednesday, October 11, in what police described as a "brazen" theft.Police are appealing for information following the theft of a rare and distinctive Ford Mustang from Ferntree Gully in Melbourne earlier this month.

The duo briefly leaves the area before one of the men, wearing a blue jumper, black trackpants, black baseball cap and sunglasses, walks through the gate, enters the Ford Mustang and drives off.The Mustang is then captured on CCTV heading north towards Burwood Highway.The stolen Ford Mustang has a rear spoiler and had the registration plates 900 KR when it was stolen. (Victoria Police) (Supplied)

"This is someone with a great love of vehicles who has worked hard to build this car and has had it taken away from him. These two men are being sought by police over the theft of a rare and distinctive Ford Mustang from Ferntree Gully in Melbourne earlier this month. (Victoria Police) (Supplied) headtopics.com

The first man is described as Caucasian in appearance, with a slim build and approximately 190cm tall.The second man is described as Asian/Polynesian in appearance, with a slim build and approximately 160cm tall.The Mustang is charcoal in colour, with a distinctive blue stripe over the driver and passenger side doors and bearing the words 'GT 500KR'. It also has a rear spoiler.

