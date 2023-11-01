Pointy-hatted penitents take over Seville: Andy Summers’ best photograph

The streets are completely packed. The floats are incredible: they look like they weigh a ton. There are sculptures of the Virgin Mary on top and are decorated with thousands of flowers. They’re carried by the, and there are around 30 guys per float. They walk very slowly, with someone in a robe at the front directing them because they can’t see where they’re going. They’re just being told: “Take two steps forward. Take two steps to the right.

I think this is a very powerful image. Loaded with people in sinister-looking costumes, it has an element of confrontation. The fact that I managed to get right in front of them, with the leader as focal point, amazes me. I was going mad that night trying to get photographs from every aspect. Thecame to a certain point in the parade and as they stopped, I got down on my knees in front of them. They weren’t posing – I was very naughty and got right in the middle of the street to get this shot.

People assume that, as a guitarist, I’d want to photograph other musicians. But that’s the last thing I’m interested in I’ve done photography all over the world. Wherever you go, you have to strap on your sense of adventure and accept a little bit of risk. You need to have some balls – you’ll miss otherwise. But that’s part of the thrill.

This is the sort of stuff that drives me as a photographer. I started it in 1979 in New York. I was there with the Police. We had an enormous amount of time on our hands because our only job was to play gigs at night. There were lots of people taking photos of the band all the time: we were often surrounded by photographers.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: Aussie Alex De Minaur drives Andy Murray to racquet-smashing tantrum in dramatic finish7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Warren Gatland backs Andy Farrell for Lions job after ending run as coachWarren Gatland has decided not to continue as head coach of the British and Irish Lions, and recommended Andy Farrell as the best man for the job

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

SMH: ‘People don’t need to die in the heat’: Charts show dire future summer forecastsNew figures show that the danger of extremely hot summers is getting worse and will only increase in time.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: ‘People don’t need to die in the heat’: Charts show dire future summer forecastsNew figures show that the danger of extremely hot summers is getting worse and will only increase in time.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕

THEAGE: ‘People don’t need to die in the heat’: Charts show dire future summer forecastsNew figures show that the danger of extremely hot summers is getting worse and will only increase in time.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Labour MP suspended after speaking at Palestine protest in LondonLabour MP Andy McDonald has been suspended from the party after speaking at a protest organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign in London. The decision has sparked debate, with some viewing it as strong leadership from Labour leader Keir Starmer, while others see it as heavy-handed.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕