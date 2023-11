Points to prove: Ricciardo on board in Mexico, adds to pressure on Perez

Daniel Ricciardo has piled more pressure on Sergio Perez for the second Red Bull seat, after scoring his first points since returning to Formula One with seventh place at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Ricciardo’s six points came in only his second race back from a broken wrist, and mark his first top-10 finish since returning to Formula One in July after being axed by McLaren last year. Ricciardo’s finish is significant given it helped lift his team off last place in the constructors’ championship.It also makes something of a statement to Red Bull bosses, with Ricciardo driving in their sister team.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen and engineer Richard Wolverson celebrate on the podium after winning the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix, their 16th triumph from 19 races this season.While teammate Verstappen has motored to a third straight drivers' title with a record 16 wins in 19 races, Perez has landed just two victories in the championship's best car.

Red Bull bosses have been hesitant to guarantee his future, with Perez scoring 240 points to Verstappen’s 491 so far this season.Ricciardo’s return to racing at AlphaTauri three months ago was viewed as a warning for Perez, with Red Bull able to keep a close eye on the Australian’s progression.

