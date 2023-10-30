Podcast: Electric LandCruiser, 1300hp GT-R and everything from the Tokyo motor show!

It’s our Japan special! James Wong joins Sean and Scott to talk everything exciting from the Tokyo Motor Show, take a look at Toyota’s claims that used EV’s are worth less, and the brand new Honda CR-V is in the spotlight! Welcome to the CarExpert Podcast – now in video! Host Sean Lander is joined by resident CarExperts Scott Collie and James Wong to chat the latest in automotive news and reviews.

It's our Japan special! James Wong joins Sean and Scott to talk everything exciting from the Tokyo Motor Show, take a look at Toyota's claims that used EV's are worth less, and the brand new Honda CR-V is in the spotlight! Welcome to the CarExpert Podcast – now in video! Host Sean Lander is joined by resident CarExperts Scott Collie and James Wong to chat the latest in automotive news and reviews. Where to find the CarExpert Podcast You can find the CarExpert Podcast on your favourite podcast platform. If in doubt, simply click on the RSS feed below, or follow the links to the Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts applications to subscribe.

