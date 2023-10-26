“Stop the bombs and save lives!” the Palestinian ambassador pleaded at an emotional UN meeting Thursday on the war in Gaza. But Israel’s envoy was adamant, declaring again, “We will not rest until Hamas is obliterated.

” But the calls for a cease-fire, the protection of Palestinian civilians facing constant Israeli bombardments in Gaza and the delivery of desperately needed food, water, medicine and fuel were often passionate and intense from nearly a dozen countries that spoke Thursday. While the Hamas attacks killed some 1400 Israelis, more than 7000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s retaliatory airstrikes, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

PM VISIT TO US LIVE UPDATES: “‘We see the world the same way’: Blinken praises Albanese”US Secretary of State Antony Blinken toasts ‘DJ Albo’ at Washington luncheon; Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke has raised significant concerns over Israeli actions in Gaza; Follow updates live. Read more ⮕

