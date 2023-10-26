Foreign affairs and defence correspondent Andrew Tillett reports that on the surface, Anthony Albanese’s official visit to Washington was a smashing success. But there was a non-too-subtle reminder from US President Joe Biden about who Australia’s friends really are.

Biden – who prides himself as having spent more than 80 hours with Xi in meetings and discussions over the years, the longest time of a western leader – made an unprompted remark at the beginning of their Oval Office meeting: “I was asked by Xi Jinping a couple of years ago why I was working so hard with your country. And I said, ‘Because we’re a Pacific nation’, Biden recalled. “He looked at me, and I said, ‘Yeah, we’re a Pacific nation — the United States’.

PM VISIT TO US LIVE UPDATES: “‘We see the world the same way’: Blinken praises Albanese”US Secretary of State Antony Blinken toasts ‘DJ Albo’ at Washington luncheon; Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke has raised significant concerns over Israeli actions in Gaza; Follow updates live. Read more ⮕

