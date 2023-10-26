PM VISIT TO US LIVE UPDATES: “‘We see the world the same way’: Blinken praises Albanese”

Amid the ongoing fallout from the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Australian government is signalling concerns about the safety of Australians in Lebanon. Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Tim Watts said there are a lot of Australians in the country, and safe exit routes could be difficult if the security situation deteriorates in coming days and weeks.

“We want Australians in Lebanon to consider leaving on the first available commercial option, if it’s safe to do so,” Watts told ABC radio in Melbourne in the past few minutes. “The reason for this is we have serious concerns about the volatile security situation there and the risk of this security situation deteriorating further.

Australia Headlines

Read more:

FinancialReview »

