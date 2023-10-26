Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Vice President Harris hosted a State luncheon in honour of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the Department of State in Washington DC. Blinken celebrated what he called deep ties between the US and Australia, with particular note to our talented artists. “Australia, and we thank you again, has given us Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie not to mention not one, not two, but three Hemsworth brothers.

Blinken, a musician himself who has performed publicly earlier this year, highlighted the shared love of music between him and Albanese. “The prime minister and I have a deep, shared affection for music. When it comes to the prime minister, he’s also known, besides prime minister, as DJ Albo. “He’s known to spin a mean disc, and maybe there’ll be an opportunity at some point later to hear that.” Blinken was joined by former U.S.

PM VISIT TO US LIVE UPDATES: "'We see the world the same way': Blinken praises Albanese"US Secretary of State Antony Blinken toasts 'DJ Albo' at Washington luncheon; Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke has raised significant concerns over Israeli actions in Gaza; Follow updates live.

