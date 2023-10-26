PM accuses China of trying to upend global order

| Anthony Albanese has accused China of explicitly working to upend the global status quo, as he issued a plea that every nation that has benefitted from post-World War II peace and prosperity needs to work together to preserve the international order.new House Speaker Mike Johnson

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has a toast with Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at a luncheon as the prime minister wrapped up his four-day visit.Mr Johnson won a tight vote on Thursday (AEDT) to become the top Republican in the House, ending weeks of chaos that have paralysed Congress and prevented legislation from passing.

“Securing the sovereignty that confers every nation’s right to determine its own destiny. Protecting the freedom of navigation which is central to our shared prosperity. The speech comes one day after US President Joe Biden warned Mr Albanese to be sceptical of China during his trip to Beijing and Shanghai next week. The prime minister’s visit to China will be the first by an Australian prime minister for seven years. headtopics.com

“We are clear-eyed about this. We are two nations with very different histories, values and political systems,” Mr Albanese said. Anthony Albanese was also able to meet Mike Johnson, recently elected as the speaker of the US House of Representatives.“Making it crystal clear to any aggressor that the risk of conflict far outweighs any potential benefit.“

The bipartisan Friends of Australia caucus hosted Mr Albanese for breakfast, which was attended by chairs Joe Courtney and Mike Gallagher and ranking minority members of the armed services and foreign relations committees, who hold the fate of AUKUS legislation in their hands. headtopics.com

Mr Albanese also had a 45-minute session with the Senate’s broader leadership, including Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Australia Headlines

Read more:

FinancialReview »

Anthony Albanese in Washington for key security alliance talksTrusted and independent source of local, national and world news. In-depth analysis, business, sport, weather and more. Read more ⮕

White House meeting: key takeaways from Anthony Albanese’s visit to WashingtonThe prime minister and Joe Biden’s policy discussions have been driven by questions of dominance in cybersecurity, the net zero transition and the Pacific Read more ⮕

Joe Biden and Anthony Albanese: Australia-US space deal to take on ChinaThe Albanese government will axe restrictions on commercial US rocket launches in Australia, opening the door for the likes of Elon Musk to set up operations in the outback. Read more ⮕

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu warns Anthony Albanese over ChinaAustralia should use economic sanctions to punish Beijing if Taiwan is invaded, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu says. Read more ⮕

Anthony Albanese Washington visit: ‘We’re a Pacific nation’: Joe Biden’s pledge to Australia on ChinaJoe Biden and Anthony Albanese have unveiled a slew of agreements on space, infrastructure, defence, green energy and cybersecurity. Read more ⮕

Tasmania's leading greyhound trainer Anthony Bullock given lifetime ban after baiting investigationTasracing's leading greyhound trainer of the year, Anthony Bullock, is handed a lifetime disqualification from the sport over the use of an animal part for baiting. Mr Bullock had denied the allegation. Read more ⮕