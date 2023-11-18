Plot against Rugby Australia boss as member unions call for resignation

Rugby Australia boss faces plot against chairmanship as member unions call for his resignation. McLennan refuses to step aside, setting the stage for a board room showdown . This is another blow in the catastrophic 12 months for Australian rugby.





