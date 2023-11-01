Plans for new outfit to oversee Metro West rail project to be ditched

Two sources close to the rail project, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, said the planned partnership model for Metro West was to be scrapped, a year after Macquarie bankers were awarded nearly $30 million to help state bureaucrats set it up.

Before Mrdak and Yeates briefed Haylen on the final Metro West report on September 14, her ministerial diaries show she met the pair five weeks earlier.At about the same time she had separate meetings with former NSW transport chiefs Rodd Staples and Les Wielinga to discuss “transport matters”. Staples is regarded as one of theOpposition transport spokeswoman Natalie Ward said the government’s stage management on Metro West was a farce.

“The government is taking the necessary time to consider the report’s recommendations as they relate to this generationally significant project,” he said. Tender documents show that Macquarie’s investment arm still has more than 12 months to run on its two-year contract to provide “financial structuring services” on the Metro West Partnership.

“We deserve to know exactly how much public money has been wasted on yet another Coalition boondoggle,” she said.

