Alexander Downer has questioned the central plank of the Aukus plan which would take place after Australia acquired US Virginia-class submarines.to build nuclear submarines in Adelaide has been labelled "a fairytale" and "pork barrelling" by Alexander Downer, Australia's longest serving foreign minister.
"None of the politicians in power today will be in power by . They won't have to deal with the consequences of this; some future government will have to deal with it." warning the sale of between three and five Virginia-class boats to Australia in the 2030s "would reduce the number of attack submarines available to the Navy". The report said US shipyards were already "struggling" to meet existing demand.
Downer served as foreign minister in the Howard government from 1996 to 2007, when Australia commissioned its Collins-class submarines, the first to be built in Australia.
"But when you're talking of, in this particular case, hundreds of billions of dollars, then you have to realise that this sort of pork barrelling is having a pretty negative effect on the national economy."
"So the Collins-class submarines could have been built in Sweden, it probably would have been better to have built them in Sweden and just bought them from the Swedes, but still, I mean, that's a very long time ago, so that's been done."
The Aukus plan has also been criticised by the former Liberal prime minister Malcolm Turnbull over concerns Australia won't be able toon Wednesday that the passage of legislation allowing for the transfer of nuclear-powered submarines to Australia was a matter of "not if, but when".