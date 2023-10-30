Google’s smaller Pixel 8 phone fits much of what makes the 8 Pro so good into a more compact and cheaper model.Google’s smaller Pixel 8 phone fits much of what makes the 8 Pro so good into a more compact and cheaper model.Google’s standard Pixel 8 gets a little smaller, faster and smarter, while lasting longer than the competition with seven years of updates.

The new Android costs £699 (€799/$699/A$1,199) – a £100 increase on last year’s model – but still undercuts the competition from Samsung and Apple, which cost about £800.8 has become one of the few smaller premium phones available. The 6.2in 120Hz OLED screen is bright, crisp and smooth while still being large enough for apps and video. The rounded aluminium sides and curved glass back feel nice and are easy to hold.

Google has packed the Pixel 8 with many of its new generative AI features including various image and video editing tools, new abilities for its voice assistant and more promised in updates in the near future. For more on the Magic Editor and other features, please see theThe automatic macrophotography mode is a fun addition for the standard Pixel, allowing users to get detailed closeup shots of small things., which includes a 2x optical zoom using the centre of the sensor. headtopics.com

The Pixel 8 also gets most of the same generative AI tools as the 8 Pro including Best Take, Magic Editor and Audio Magic Eraser. But it lacks full manual control in the camera app and some more advanced features.

Overall, the Pixel 8’s camera is one of the best on the market but the lack of an optical zoom lens is disappointing.Google does not provide an expected lifespan for the battery but it should last in excess of 500 full-charge cycles with at least 80% of its original capacity. The phone is repairable headtopics.com

The Pixel 8 is made with at least 18% recycled materials, including aluminium, plastic and tin. The company breaks down theThe Pixel 8 is not quite the same smashing bargain its predecessors once were – that honour is now the realm of theThe fit, finish and feel is top notch. The phone is responsive and smooth. The battery life is decent.

