Jones’ second stint as Wallabies coach has been tumultuous, featuring just two wins in nine matches as the Aussies missed the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the first time.While Jones, who in the first of a five-year deal, can’t take all the blame, the coach has found himself in the headlines for all the wrong reasons throughout his tenure.that Jones had met with Japanese rugby during the Wallabies’ preparations for the tournament and the rumours won’t go away.

While Jones reportedly refused to comment on the letter, he once again denied the links to Japan in an interview with the However, after reports from several outlets that Jones was going for a second interview with Japan next month, the coach told FitzSimons that his plan for after the Barbarians match is: “My wife and I go to Okinawa in Japan, for a holiday.”was walking away from the game, following a laundry list of assistant coaches and Jones hires that have not had their contracts renewed.

However, Jones denied he had spoken about the Japanese head coaching role, claiming the reporting was “false”. “There’s no named source for these stories, so there’s no credibility about the story to start with,” Jones told FitzSimons. headtopics.com

“Secondly, the president of Japan Rugby happens to be a very close associate of mine. Every time I go to Japan, I have coffee with him. We talk about rugby.Jones admitted the last time he had dinner with a Japanese rugby official was in February — he signed on with the Wallabies in January.

Asked why if he wasn’t taking part in the next round of interviews for the Japanese job he didn’t come out and convincingly deny the reports to the Japanese media, Jones said: “That’s not my job to do. To respond to every rumour that’s been said about me, I’d need a full-time PR person.”Asked about if he had a fallback position worked out, Jones hit out the situation. headtopics.com

“I’m so pissed off with the situation now,” Jones began. “I’m really pissed off with what has happened.

