Pink, plastic and terrifyingly popular: Barbie is Australia’s preferred Halloween costume this year

Dinosaurs are the Halloween craze in the ACT, but West Australians feel Spiderman is the way to go, according to Google Trends data on searches in Australia.Dinosaurs are the Halloween craze in the ACT, but West Australians feel Spiderman is the way to go, according to Google Trends data on searches in Australia.table showing top 150 Google searches for Halloween costumes this year

The number of pink-clad people you’re likely to see depends on where you live. In New South Wales, Victoria, and the Northern Territory, Barbie has taken the top spot. But Tasmanians seem to think Margot Robbie’s 2020 film Birds of Prey is a better Halloween fit, with Harley Quinn topping the list. Even dressing up as a cat was more popular than Barbie, with the furry pet taking the second spot and Barbie coming in fifth.Dinosaurs are the Halloween craze in ACT, but West Australians feel Spiderman is the way to go. Meanwhile, South Australians and Queenslanders know the timelessness of a pirate costume, with it taking the top spot.

Others, like Grace and Jason, will be opting for something a little different to stand out from the rest of the ghouls.As they shopped in The Costumery in Melbourne’s Reservoir this week, they told Guardian Australia that they plan to dress as characters from Duck Dynasty, the American reality show about the Robertson family who make products for duck hunters.“We’re going to get a beard and everything,” Grace says. headtopics.com

“She asked me if I could grow a beard in two days’ time,” Jason said. “Which I had to explain is not entirely possible.” Sign up for Guardian Australia’s free morning and afternoon email newsletters for your daily news roundup

Shane, who was also shopping at The Costumery, said he might dress up as Spiderman or Thor. He and his partner want to run with a Marvel theme to match their son who wants to be Iron Man this year.Bianca Faye, owner of The Costumery, said people’s decision on what to dress up as for Halloween often follows the trends of what’s been released in TV and film that year.Read more headtopics.com

